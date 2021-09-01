Prophecy Fest offering local PCR testing, streaming live

Prophecy Productions' Prophecy Fest goes down in Germany on September 10 and 11, and the fest has announced that it will offer local PCR testing the day before it begins (along with other COVID protocols), and also that the fest will stream live. The announcement reads:

Prophecy Productions will offer local PCR testing at the Cave of Balve on Thursday, September 9, from 12:00 to 16:30 CEST. As a service to festival visitors, the label is subsidising these local tests (as mandated by the official authorities for all those guests that cannot provide official documents about either being fully vaccinated or a recovery from a Covid-19 infection). Local tests will therefore be offered for only 20 Euros per visitor. Results will be provided before the festival begins indoors on Friday, September 10. It will be possible for all ticket-holders including those waiting for their test results to attend the outdoor birthday party on Thursday, 9. Only one PCR test that either must not be older than 48 hours prior to the start of the event (Thursday, September 9) or the local PCR test is required – and one PCR test will be valid for the duration of the entire festival.

Guests, who want to make use of the local PCR test, need to register in advance at the following link.