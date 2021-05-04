Prospect Park hosting shows this summer (first one announced)

After the cancellation of its 2020 season due to COVID, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival will once again be hosting shows in Prospect Park this summer. Details are still scarce, but the first of those shows, Glass Animals on August 31, has now been announced. Tickets go on sale Thursday May 6 at 10 AM ET, with various presales beginning today (5/4) at 3 PM ET.

August 31 is later than the series typically runs -- the last 2019 show happened on August 10 -- so it seems possible that it'll happen later than usual, or be otherwise modified from a typical year. Stay tuned for more information.

UPDATE: BRIC confirmed that they'll be back in Prospect Park starting in July.

Meanwhile, Bikini Kill were scheduled to play a Celebrate Brooklyn benefit show in 2020, but the NYC stop of their rescheduled tour happens at the Rooftop at Pier 17 instead, on July 8, 2022 (tickets).

Angel Olsen & Mount Eerie, Big Thief, Brittany Howard, and Norah Jones & Mavis Staples had Celebrate Brooklyn shows scheduled for 2020, as well.