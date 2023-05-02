Protest the Hero announce Halloween tour with Moon Tooth
Progressive post-hardcore vets Protest the Hero announced a North American fall tour. The "Halloween is for Always" tour is with Moon Tooth, and they say it's a "costume party every night," continuing, "we're gonna be dressed up every night and we expect you to be dressed up every night." They'll be holding a costume contest at each show, and those begin in Ferndale, MI on October 12, wrapping up in Toronto on November 17 with Covet. See all dates below.
The tour stops in NYC for a show at Gramercy Theatre on November 14. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, May 3 at 10 AM.
PROTEST THE HERO: 2023 TOUR
10/12 Ferndale, MI – The Loving touch
10/13 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s
10/14 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
10/14 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
10/17 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre
10/19 Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room
10/20 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre
10/22 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
10/23 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
10/25 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
10/26 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
10/27 San Diego, CA – Music Box
10/28 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
10/31 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
11/02 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall
11/03 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
11/04 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
11/05 Houston, TX – RISE Rooftop
11/07 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
11/08 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
11/09 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
11/11 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
11/14 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
11/15 Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs
11/17 Toronto, ON – History (with Covet)