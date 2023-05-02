Protest the Hero announce Halloween tour with Moon Tooth

Progressive post-hardcore vets Protest the Hero announced a North American fall tour. The "Halloween is for Always" tour is with Moon Tooth, and they say it's a "costume party every night," continuing, "we're gonna be dressed up every night and we expect you to be dressed up every night." They'll be holding a costume contest at each show, and those begin in Ferndale, MI on October 12, wrapping up in Toronto on November 17 with Covet. See all dates below.

The tour stops in NYC for a show at Gramercy Theatre on November 14. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, May 3 at 10 AM.

PROTEST THE HERO: 2023 TOUR

10/12 Ferndale, MI – The Loving touch

10/13 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s

10/14 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

10/14 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

10/17 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

10/19 Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room

10/20 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

10/22 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

10/23 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

10/25 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

10/26 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

10/27 San Diego, CA – Music Box

10/28 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

10/31 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

11/02 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

11/03 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

11/04 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

11/05 Houston, TX – RISE Rooftop

11/07 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

11/08 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

11/09 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

11/11 Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

11/14 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

11/15 Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs

11/17 Toronto, ON – History (with Covet)