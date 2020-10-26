Protest The Hero & Dethklok members do metal Oingo Boingo cover for ‘Two Minutes to Late Night’

Two Minutes to Late Night continue the month-long, Halloween-friendly edition of the quarantine covers series they've been doing all year with members of Protest The Hero and fictional, animated metal band Dethklok doing Oingo Boingo's "Dead Man's Party" in the style of Iron Maiden. Specifically, they tapped Protest The Hero frontman Rody Walker and drummer Mike Ieradi, and Dethklok members Nili Brosh (who also plays with Cirque du Soleil, Tony MacAlpine, Paul Gilbert, and The Iron Maidens) and Pete Griffin (Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, Zappa Plays Zappa, Legend of the Seagullmen, Steve Vai, Dethklok, Dr. John, Zakk Wylde, Hanson). It's fun stuff, and Rody's wail and Nili's shred abilities are perfect for this Maiden-inspired cover. Watch below.

If you'd like to help support the musicians involved (including corpse-painted Two Minutes to Late Night host Gwarsenio Hall), you can donate to their Patreon.

Earlier this year, Protest The Hero released their first album in six years.

