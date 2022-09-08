Protoje announces new album ‘Third Time’s The Charm,’ shares song ft. Lila Iké

After teasing it for a while and releasing three of its singles, modern reggae great Protoje has finally announced his new album, Third Time's The Charm, which arrives September 23 via Protoje's own In.Digg.Nation Collective and RCA Records (pre-order). It's Protoje's sixth album, but it gets its title because it concludes the trilogy that began on 2018's A Matter of Time and continued with 2020's In Search of Lost Time, as Protoje explains: "Third Time's The Charm concludes this trilogy of albums that directly focus on my study of time and how important it is to make sure what you’re doing is fulfilling you in every way. Sonically it’s a bit more reggae than my last, even though reggae is always the root, I had some fun implementing all the sounds I’ve grown to love."

In addition to featuring Jesse Royal (who's on recent single "Family"), the album has appearances by Jorja Smith, Lila Iké, and Samory I, plus production from Iotosh, Ziah .Push and Zion I Kings. Along with the announcement comes new single "Late At Night" ft. Lila Iké, of which Protoje says, "I’ve been searching for an instrumental that epitomizes hard core reggae. It feels like how 'Welcome To Jamrock' by Damian Marley felt when I first heard it, and Lila’s voice adds this eerie and haunting element to an already dark and grimy riddim." That gives you a good idea of what to expect from this song, which is yet another very promising taste of the album. Check out the video below.

Protoje's also touring with support from Jesse Royal and Lila Iké, including a show at NYC's Webster Hall on September 13. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

The Charm

Hills

Family Ft. Jesse Royal

Incient Stepping

Dreamy Eyes

Ten Cane Row Ft. Jorja Smith

Late At Night Ft. Lila Iké

Love For Me

Here Comes The Morning

Heavy Load Ft. Samory I

Protoje -- 2022 Tour Dates

Fri/Sep-09 in Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^*

Sat/Sep-10 in Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station ^*

Sun/Sep-11 in Norfolk, VA @ Norva ^*

Tue/Sep-13 in New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^*

Thu/Sep-15 in Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^*

Fri/Sep-16 in Washington, DC @ Fillmore ^*

Sat/Sep-17 in Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^*

Sun/Sep-18 in Winooski, VT @ Higher Ground ^*

Wed/Sep-21 in Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue ^*

Thu/Sep-22 in Chicago, IL @ Concord ^*

Fri/Sep-23 in Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck ^*

Sun/Sep-25 in Denver, CO @ Cervantes ^*

Tue/Sep-27 in Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ^*

Thu/Sep-29 in Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge ^*

Fri/Sept-30 in Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse ^*

Sat/Oct-01 in Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall ^*

Mon/Oct-03 in Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^*

Tue/Oct-04 in Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre ^*

Wed/Oct-05 in Los Angeles, CA @ Novo ^*

Fri/Oct-07 in San Diego, CA @ Beach House ^*

Sat/Oct-08 in Las Vegas, NV @ Reggae Rise Up

^ Jesse Royal

*Lila Iké