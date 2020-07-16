Protoje releases new song “Same So,” says new album coming this summer
Protoje continues to cement himself as one of the leaders of the current reggae revival, and he has now confirmed a followup album to 2018's acclaimed A Matter of Time, "slated for later this summer." While you wait for more info on the album, Protoje did just release "Same So," his first single in over a year. It's a relaxed, chilled-out dose of modern-sounding reggae, and Protoje says this about the song and video:
I wrote this song just being in a situation and feeling 'a type of way' about someone - but because of the type of relationship, there are things I can’t do or say. However, at the same time, I'm hoping that she feels the same way for me regardless. This video was one of the easiest shoots I’ve ever been a part of. I honestly just did and followed everything Jrdn Mars asked of me because I trusted his vision. The lead actress Celene was a dream as well and it’s a different side and very original video especially in the Jamaican space.
Watch/listen here: