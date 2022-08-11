Protoje shares new song “Family,” announces tour with Jesse Royal & Lila Iké

Modern-day reggae trailblazer Protoje continues to gear up for his anticipated sixth album, and he just released its third single, "Family" (ft. Jesse Royal), which follows "Hills" and "Incient Stepping." Album title, tracklist, and exact release date TBA, but it's currently due in September via Protoje's In.Digg.Nation Collective and RCA Records. "Family" is another great example of Protoje's forward-thinking brand of reggae, and here's what he says about it:

This song started out as a positive meditation about being back on the road. Then once I said the word "family" it changed the tone, because I started to think of how loosely we use the word family in Jamaica. I thought about how many people I call family, who did not really deserve that reference. Family are those who you can count on in your times of need, those who are there for you at your lowest. The last two years have shown me who my family is. Jesse was a perfect fit for this song. He has this amazing energy about him that uplifts you. We have a close relationship that has developed steadily over the years, so it’s going to be awesome for us to tour together this fall.

Listen and watch the video below.

Protoje has also announced a US tour, with support coming from Jesse Royal and Protoje's In.Digg.Nation signee and frequent collaborator Lila Iké. That goes down in September and early October, hitting Atlanta, NYC, Philly, DC, Boston, Chicago, Denver, LA, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens September 13 at Webster Hall, and tickets are on sale now.

Protoje -- 2022 Tour Dates

Sat/Aug-20 in Tacoma, Washington @ Reggae On The Way

Fri/Sep-09 in Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^*

Sat/Sep-10 in Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station ^*

Sun/Sep-11 in Norfolk, VA @ Norva ^*

Tue/Sep-13 in New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^*

Thu/Sep-15 in Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^*

Fri/Sep-16 in Washington, DC @ Fillmore ^*

Sat/Sep-17 in Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^*

Sun/Sep-18 in Winooski, VT @ Higher Ground ^*

Wed/Sep-21 in Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue ^*

Thu/Sep-22 in Chicago, IL @ Concord ^*

Fri/Sep-23 in Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck ^*

Sun/Sep-25 in Denver, CO @ Cervantes ^*

Tue/Sep-27 in Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ^*

Thu/Sep-29 in Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge ^*

Sat/Oct-01 in Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall ^*

Sun/Oct-02 in San Jose, CA @ Lost in Riddim Festival

Mon/Oct-03 in Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^*

Wed/Oct-05 in Los Angeles, CA @ Novo ^*

Fri/Oct-07 in San Diego, CA @ Beach House ^*

Sat/Oct-08 in Las Vegas, NV @ Reggae Rise Up

^ Jesse Royal

* Lila Iké

--

Check out some videos from Protoje's tourmates too: