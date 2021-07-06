Protoje takes on domestic violence with new “Self Defense” video

Modern-day reggae trailblazer Protoje released one of 2020's best albums with In Search of Lost Time, then he put out an expanded deluxe edition earlier this year, and now he has teamed up with director Rebecca Williams to make a powerful video for the song "Self Defense." The video takes on domestic violence, sexual assault, and abuse of women, which are also themes in the song's lyrics, as Protoje explains:

This is one of my favorite songs from the album and I decided to do a video for it because I feel like I wanted it to be almost like a declaration or call to attention regarding how we treat our women, especially as men. I wanted the story to be told from a woman’s perspective - and that’s how I linked up with the director, Rebecca. She’s an awesome storyteller & I think she did a great job with this video.

Watch below. In Search of Lost Time is also getting a vinyl release this October and you can pre-order that now.