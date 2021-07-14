Protomartyr announce fall tour with Kelley Deal playing in the band

You may remember that in March of 2020, right before COVID canceled all live music, Protomartyr had some Midwest shows with Kelley Deal (Breeders/R Ring) playing in the band that were just ahead of SXSW. Only a couple of those happened before touring stopped, but they're gonna try it again this fall and will be playing a lot more shows. Dates begin with two nights at Chicago's Empty Bottle on November 8 and 9, and then the tour heads to Davenport, Milwaukee, Kalamazoo, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Kingston and finally to Pittsburgh on 11/21.

The Brooklyn show is at Elsewhere Hall on 11/18 and they're playing two nights at Kingston's Tubby's on 11/19 and 11/20. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM local.

Protomartyr's most recent album is 2020's Ultimate Success Today and the band have just made the "visual" version of the album -- featuring videos for every song on the album, directed by Dominic Ciccodicola, David Allen, Nathan Faustyn, Joseph Howard (with illustrations by drummer Alex Leonard), Trevor Naud, Ashley Armitage, Yoonha Park, and Jeremy Franchi -- available to stream on their website. You can also listen to the album, along with their 2018 Kelley Deal-produced Consolation EP, below.

Protomartyr with Kelley Deal - 2021 Tour Dates:

Nov. 8 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Tue. Nov. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Wed. Nov. 10 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Thu. Nov. 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Fri. Nov. 12 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s

Sat. Nov. 13 - Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

Sun. Nov. 14 - Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

Tue. Nov. 16 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

Wed. Nov. 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Thu. Nov. 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Fri. Nov. 19 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

Sat. Nov. 20 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

Sun. Nov. 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe