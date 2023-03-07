Protomartyr announce new album and summer tour, share “Make Way” video

Having teased it last week, Protomartyr have officially announced new album Formal Growth in the Desert which will be out June 2 via Domino. The band made it at Sonic Ranch in Texas and it was co-produced by guitarist Greg Ahee and Jake Aron (Snail Mail, L’Rain). “The desert is more of a metaphor or symbol,” frontman Joe Casey says of the album's title, “of emotional deserts, or a place or time that seems to lack life.”

The last three years have been difficult for Casey; he lost his mother, who had been suffering from Alzheimer's for more than a decade. He also moved out of the Detroit home his family had owned since before his birth. “The band still being viable was very important to me,” Casey adds, “and it definitely lifted my spirits.”

The band have shared the album's opening track, "Make Way," which is bleak, atmospheric and agressive, with Casey singing "You can grieve if you wanna, but please don’t ruin the day," before barking the song's title. You can watch the video, directed by Trevor Naud, below.

Protomartyr have also announced an extensive summer tour that includes a NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on June 16. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 AM local time.

The band, which currently includes The Breeders' Kelley Deal in the live lineup, begin a short tour around SXSW this weekend. If you'll be in Austin, you can catch him at our free Wednesday SXSW day show at Mohawk (3/16). Stay tuned for full lineup and set times but meanwhile you can RSVP.

All Protomartyr dates are listed below.

Formal Growth in the Desert:

1. Make Way

2. For Tomorrow

3. Elimination Dances

4. Fun In Hi Skool

5. Let’s Tip the Creator

6. Graft Vs. Host

7. 3800 Tigers

8. Polacrilex Kid

9. Fulfillment Center

10. We Know the Rats

11. The Author

12. Rain Garden

PROTOMARTYR - 2023 TOUR DATES

Sat. Mar. 11 - Columbus, OH @ Soupfest

Sun. Mar. 12 - Chattanooga, TN @ JJ’s Bohemia

Mon. Mar. 13 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Wed. Mar. 15 - Austin, TX @ SXSW- Laneway Official Showcase - Lucille

Thu. Mar. 16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - Levitation Showcase - Hotel Vegas

Thu. Mar. 16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - Brooklyn Vegan Showcase - Empire

Fri. Mar. 17 - Austin, TX @ SXSW - Third Man Showcase - 13th Floor

Sat. Mar. 18 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Theater

Mon. Mar. 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel

Tue. Mar. 21 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Wed. Mar. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

Fri. Mar. 24 - Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing

Sat. Mar. 25 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

Sun. Mar. 26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort

Tue. Mar. 28 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

Wed. Mar. 29 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Thu. Mar. 30 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Fri. Mar. 31 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

Tue. June 13 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Wed. June 14 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

Fri. June 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Sat. June 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Tue. June 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. June 21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Fri. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

Sat. June 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Mon. June 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

Tue. June 28 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Wed. June 29 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Sat. July 1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sun. July 2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

Wed. July 5 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Thu. July 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

Fri. July 7 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Sat. July 8 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You

Tue. July 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Wed. July 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon

Thu. July 13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sun. Aug. 6 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

Mon. Aug. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. Aug. 9 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Thu. Aug. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

Fri. Aug. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

Sat. Aug. 12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mon. Aug. 14 - Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

Tue. Aug. 15 - Hannover, DE @ Indiego Glocksee

Thu. Aug. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Fri. Aug. 18 - Bodo, NO @ Parkenfestivalen

Sat. Aug. 19 - Trondheim, NE @ Pstereo

Thu. Oct. 26 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom