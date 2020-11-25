Protomartyr releasing limited edition ‘Security by Shadow’ live album

Back in 2014, Protomartyr opened for Parquet Courts at Brooklyn's Sugar Hill Supper Club, which was the NYC stop on their tour together -- a "mildly historic show" at a definitely unique venue. A recording of Protomartyr's set is now a live album titled Security By Shadow which will be out in late December. The 12 song set includes an early version of "Cowards Starve" (which would show up on 2015's The Agent Intellect), plus "Tarpeian Rock," "Come & See," "Scum, Rise!," "Jumbo's" and more.

The album was pressed at Third Man Detroit and there are only 750 copies available. Preorders are available now. Check out the tracklist and artwork below.

Protomartyr released Ultimate Success Today this summer, which is a very 2020 album.

Frontman Joe Casey told us about what he's been he’s been reading, watching and listening to during the pandemic.

Check out pictures and show recap of that Parquet Courts/Protomartyr show at Sugar Hill Supper Club here.

Tracklist:

01. Maidenhead

02. Want Remover

03. Scum, Rise!

04. What The Wall Said

05. Ypsilanti

06. How He Lived After He Died

07. Cowards Starve

08. Violent

09. Feral Cats

10. Come & See

11. Tarpeian Rock

12. Jumbo's