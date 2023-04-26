Protomartyr share “Elimination Dances” from new LP, add more tour dates (2nd NYC show)

Protomartyr have shared a second song from their anticipated new album Formal Growth in the Desert. The intense "Elimination Dances" gets its title from a 1950s teen dance manual and serves as a metaphor for surviving in our uncertain times."You get tapped out when you lose the dance," says frontman Joe Casey, "You might as well keep dancing until the tap comes."

The video for "Elimination Dances" was directed by Yoonha Park and features dancer Kota Yamazaki. “My dad once told me ‘Life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer it gets to the end the faster it goes,’” says Park. “That idea along with the lyrics led to the idea of a choreographic pattern that repeats as it grows outward in an expanding spiral. The choreography repeats with each cycle but has to be danced faster and faster to keep pace with the ‘pale youth’ until eventually devolving into chaos. I recently learned that the toilet paper quote was actually by Andy Rooney.”

Watch the video below.

Formal Growth in the Desert will be out June 2 via Domino and Protomartyr's North American tour starts soon after. They've added a second NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on June 15 (the 6/16 Bowery show is sold out) and tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM. They've also just announced UK and European dates, and all are listed below.

PROTOMARTYR - 2023 TOUR DATES

Tue. June 13 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Wed. June 14 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

Thu. June 15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. June 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Sat. June 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Sun. June 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Tue. June 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. June 21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Fri. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

Sat. June 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Mon. June 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

Tue. June 28 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Wed. June 29 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Sat. July 1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sun. July 2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

Wed. July 5 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Thu. July 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Fri. July 7 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Sat. July 8 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You

Tue. July 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Wed. July 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon

Thu. July 13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. Aug. 4 - Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival

Sat. Aug. 5 - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

Sun. Aug. 6 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

Mon. Aug. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. Aug. 9 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Thu. Aug. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

Fri. Aug. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

Sat. Aug. 12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mon. Aug. 14 - Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

Tue. Aug. 15 - Hannover, DE @ Indiego Glocksee

Thu. Aug. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Fri. Aug. 18 - Bodo, NO @ Parkenfestivalen

Sat. Aug. 19 - Trondheim, NE @ Pstereo

Thu. Oct. 19 - Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh

Fri. Oct. 20 - Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s Warehouse

Sat. Oct. 21 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

Mon. Oct. 23 - Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)

Tue. Oct. 24 - Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre

Wed. Oct. 25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

Thu. Oct. 26 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 28 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Sun. Oct. 29 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club

Mon. Oct. 30 - Groningen, DE @ Vera

Tue. Oct. 31 - Hamburg, DE @ Banhof Pauli

Wed. Nov. 1 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Thu. Nov. 2 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44

Sat. Nov. 4 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205

Mon. Nov. 6 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Tue. Nov. 7 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Thu. Nov. 9 - Paris, FR @ La Station

Fri. Nov. 10 - Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare

Sat. Nov. 11 - Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace

Mon. Nov. 13 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club

Tue. Nov. 14 - Torino, IT @ Spazio 211

Wed. Nov. 15 - Marseille, FR @ Le Makeda

Thu. Nov. 16 - Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore