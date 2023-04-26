Protomartyr share “Elimination Dances” from new LP, add more tour dates (2nd NYC show)
Protomartyr have shared a second song from their anticipated new album Formal Growth in the Desert. The intense "Elimination Dances" gets its title from a 1950s teen dance manual and serves as a metaphor for surviving in our uncertain times."You get tapped out when you lose the dance," says frontman Joe Casey, "You might as well keep dancing until the tap comes."
The video for "Elimination Dances" was directed by Yoonha Park and features dancer Kota Yamazaki. “My dad once told me ‘Life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer it gets to the end the faster it goes,’” says Park. “That idea along with the lyrics led to the idea of a choreographic pattern that repeats as it grows outward in an expanding spiral. The choreography repeats with each cycle but has to be danced faster and faster to keep pace with the ‘pale youth’ until eventually devolving into chaos. I recently learned that the toilet paper quote was actually by Andy Rooney.”
Watch the video below.
Formal Growth in the Desert will be out June 2 via Domino and Protomartyr's North American tour starts soon after. They've added a second NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on June 15 (the 6/16 Bowery show is sold out) and tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM. They've also just announced UK and European dates, and all are listed below.
PROTOMARTYR - 2023 TOUR DATES
Tue. June 13 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Wed. June 14 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount
Thu. June 15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. June 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Sat. June 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Sun. June 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Tue. June 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Wed. June 21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Thu. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Fri. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room
Sat. June 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Mon. June 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
Tue. June 28 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Wed. June 29 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Sat. July 1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Sun. July 2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
Wed. July 5 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Thu. July 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Fri. July 7 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
Sat. July 8 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You
Tue. July 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Wed. July 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon
Thu. July 13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. Aug. 4 - Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival
Sat. Aug. 5 - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
Sun. Aug. 6 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
Mon. Aug. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Wed. Aug. 9 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
Thu. Aug. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
Fri. Aug. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach
Sat. Aug. 12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Mon. Aug. 14 - Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar
Tue. Aug. 15 - Hannover, DE @ Indiego Glocksee
Thu. Aug. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Fri. Aug. 18 - Bodo, NO @ Parkenfestivalen
Sat. Aug. 19 - Trondheim, NE @ Pstereo
Thu. Oct. 19 - Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh
Fri. Oct. 20 - Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s Warehouse
Sat. Oct. 21 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
Mon. Oct. 23 - Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)
Tue. Oct. 24 - Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre
Wed. Oct. 25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
Thu. Oct. 26 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
Sat. Oct. 28 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106
Sun. Oct. 29 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club
Mon. Oct. 30 - Groningen, DE @ Vera
Tue. Oct. 31 - Hamburg, DE @ Banhof Pauli
Wed. Nov. 1 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
Thu. Nov. 2 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44
Sat. Nov. 4 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205
Mon. Nov. 6 - Munich, DE @ Strom
Tue. Nov. 7 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Thu. Nov. 9 - Paris, FR @ La Station
Fri. Nov. 10 - Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare
Sat. Nov. 11 - Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace
Mon. Nov. 13 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club
Tue. Nov. 14 - Torino, IT @ Spazio 211
Wed. Nov. 15 - Marseille, FR @ Le Makeda
Thu. Nov. 16 - Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore