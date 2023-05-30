Protomartyr share “Polacrilex Kid,” announce telethon for new LP (out this week)
Protomartyr's new album Formal Growth in the Desert is out this Friday, and just ahead of that they've shared one last preview. "Polacrilex Kid" gets its name from the compound in nicotine gum which frontman Joe Casey says is an “unwanted friend I’ve become acquainted with since getting on the quit smoking/start smoking again tilt-a-whirl.” You can listen to that and watch the video for it below.
The "Polacrilex Kid" also serves a preview for their appearance on the The Marty Singer Telethon which premieres this Thursday, June 1 at 7pm ET on Highland Park TV. here's more:
Featuring in-studio performances of “Polacrilex Kid” alongside debuts of Formal Growth In The Desert standouts “Fun In Hi Skool” and “3800 Tigers,” the telethon is hosted by the inimitable Marty Singer (who Protomartyr fans may recognize from their “Processed By The Boys” video) and Sarah McMahon, and will feature other amazing performers, such as Stoney Sharp the wrangler, the Mt. Sinai Hospital Dance Team, and so much more. For a sneak peek of the album (possibly in the form of muzak?), call into the telethon’s hotline at 1-888-57-HLPTV.
You can watch it via HPTV's Youtube on Thursday, below.
Protomartyr kick off their North American tour on June 13 in Toronto and will be in NYC for two shows at Bowery Ballroom on June 15 (tickets) and June 16 (sold out). All dates are listed below.
PROTOMARTYR 2023 TOUR DATES
Tue. June 13 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern - SOLD OUT
Wed. June 14 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount
Thu. June 15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Fri. June 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom - SOLD OUT
Sat. June 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s - SOLD OUT
Sun. June 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Tue. June 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Wed. June 21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Thu. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Fri. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room
Sat. June 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Mon. June 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
Tue. June 28 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Wed. June 29 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Sat. July 1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Sun. July 2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
Wed. July 5 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Thu. July 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Fri. July 7 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
Sat. July 8 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You
Tue. July 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Wed. July 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon
Thu. July 13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. Aug. 4 - Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival
Sat. Aug. 5 - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
Sun. Aug. 6 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
Mon. Aug. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Wed. Aug. 9 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
Thu. Aug. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
Fri. Aug. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach
Sat. Aug. 12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Mon. Aug. 14 - Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar
Tue. Aug. 15 - Hannover, DE @ Indiego Glocksee
Thu. Aug. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Fri. Aug. 18 - Bodo, NO @ Parkenfestivalen
Sat. Aug. 19 - Trondheim, NE @ Pstereo
Thu. Oct. 19 - Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh
Fri. Oct. 20 - Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s Warehouse
Sat. Oct. 21 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
Mon. Oct. 23 - Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)
Tue. Oct. 24 - Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre
Wed. Oct. 25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
Thu. Oct. 26 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
Sat. Oct. 28 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106
Sun. Oct. 29 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club
Mon. Oct. 30 - Groningen, DE @ Vera
Tue. Oct. 31 - Hamburg, DE @ Banhof Pauli
Wed. Nov. 1 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
Thu. Nov. 2 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44
Sat. Nov. 4 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205
Mon. Nov. 6 - Munich, DE @ Strom
Tue. Nov. 7 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
Thu. Nov. 9 - Paris, FR @ La Station
Fri. Nov. 10 - Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare
Sat. Nov. 11 - Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace
Mon. Nov. 13 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club
Tue. Nov. 14 - Torino, IT @ Spazio 211
Wed. Nov. 15 - Marseille, FR @ Le Makeda
Thu. Nov. 16 - Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore