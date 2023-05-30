Protomartyr share “Polacrilex Kid,” announce telethon for new LP (out this week)

Protomartyr's new album Formal Growth in the Desert is out this Friday, and just ahead of that they've shared one last preview. "Polacrilex Kid" gets its name from the compound in nicotine gum which frontman Joe Casey says is an “unwanted friend I’ve become acquainted with since getting on the quit smoking/start smoking again tilt-a-whirl.” You can listen to that and watch the video for it below.

The "Polacrilex Kid" also serves a preview for their appearance on the The Marty Singer Telethon which premieres this Thursday, June 1 at 7pm ET on Highland Park TV. here's more:

Featuring in-studio performances of “Polacrilex Kid” alongside debuts of Formal Growth In The Desert standouts “Fun In Hi Skool” and “3800 Tigers,” the telethon is hosted by the inimitable Marty Singer (who Protomartyr fans may recognize from their “Processed By The Boys” video) and Sarah McMahon, and will feature other amazing performers, such as Stoney Sharp the wrangler, the Mt. Sinai Hospital Dance Team, and so much more. For a sneak peek of the album (possibly in the form of muzak?), call into the telethon’s hotline at 1-888-57-HLPTV.

You can watch it via HPTV's Youtube on Thursday, below.

Protomartyr kick off their North American tour on June 13 in Toronto and will be in NYC for two shows at Bowery Ballroom on June 15 (tickets) and June 16 (sold out). All dates are listed below.

PROTOMARTYR 2023 TOUR DATES

Tue. June 13 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern - SOLD OUT

Wed. June 14 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

Thu. June 15 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. June 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Sat. June 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s - SOLD OUT

Sun. June 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Tue. June 20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. June 21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Thu. June 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Fri. June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

Sat. June 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Mon. June 26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

Tue. June 28 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Wed. June 29 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Sat. July 1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Sun. July 2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

Wed. July 5 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Thu. July 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Fri. July 7 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Sat. July 8 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You

Tue. July 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Wed. July 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon

Thu. July 13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. Aug. 4 - Genk, BE @ Absolutely Free Festival

Sat. Aug. 5 - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

Sun. Aug. 6 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

Mon. Aug. 7 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Wed. Aug. 9 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Thu. Aug. 10 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

Fri. Aug. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

Sat. Aug. 12 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mon. Aug. 14 - Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

Tue. Aug. 15 - Hannover, DE @ Indiego Glocksee

Thu. Aug. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Fri. Aug. 18 - Bodo, NO @ Parkenfestivalen

Sat. Aug. 19 - Trondheim, NE @ Pstereo

Thu. Oct. 19 - Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh

Fri. Oct. 20 - Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s Warehouse

Sat. Oct. 21 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

Mon. Oct. 23 - Manchester, UK @ YES (The Pink Room)

Tue. Oct. 24 - Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre

Wed. Oct. 25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

Thu. Oct. 26 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 28 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Sun. Oct. 29 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club

Mon. Oct. 30 - Groningen, DE @ Vera

Tue. Oct. 31 - Hamburg, DE @ Banhof Pauli

Wed. Nov. 1 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Thu. Nov. 2 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44

Sat. Nov. 4 - Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205

Mon. Nov. 6 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Tue. Nov. 7 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

Thu. Nov. 9 - Paris, FR @ La Station

Fri. Nov. 10 - Lyon, FR @ Marché Gare

Sat. Nov. 11 - Annecy, FR @ Le Brise Glace

Mon. Nov. 13 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club

Tue. Nov. 14 - Torino, IT @ Spazio 211

Wed. Nov. 15 - Marseille, FR @ Le Makeda

Thu. Nov. 16 - Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore