Protomartyr streaming ‘Ultimate Success Today’ visual LP ahead of Friday’s release

Protomartyr's ambitious and very dark fifth album, Ultimate Success Today, is out this Friday but you can hear it early via "visual album" version of the record which will be streamed on YouTube tonight, July 15, playing through full at 8 PM ET and then again at 9 PM ET.

The visual album features a video for every song on Ultimate Success Today, edited together as one continuous film. You can watch a trailer for it, and listen to three songs off the record, below.

To watch you'll need to RSVP.