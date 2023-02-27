Protomartyr tease ‘Formal Growth in the Desert'; US tour starts soon

It's been almost three years since Protomartyr released their fifth album, Ultimate Success Today, and they've been working on its follow-up. In an interview with Nashville Scene last fall, frontman Joe Casey said of their sixth album, "A happy Protomartyr record, just as we slide into nuclear war? I'm the king of bad timing. We shall see."

While nothing has been announced yet, word looks to be coming soon. Domino Records sent a Rose of Jericho resurrection plant to some folks in the media (including this folk), with packaging that reads "PROTOMARTYR: FORMAL GROWTH IN THE DESERT." Is "Formal Growth in the Desert" the title of the new album? The first single? We shall see. The packaging also has the words "Make way for tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Protomartyr will kick off their spring tour on March 11 in Columbus as part of Soupfest 2023, and from there head west, including stops in Austin for SXSW and Boise for Treefort Fest. Kelley Deal is still playing in their live band, if you're wondering, and Immortal Nightbody and Truth Club will be joining them for select dates. Check out their full tour schedule below.

PROTOMARTYR - 2023 TOUR DATES

03/11/2023 - Columbus, OH / Soup Fest with Dan Deacon

03/12/2023 - Chattanooga, TN / JJ's Bohemia with Truth Club

03/13/2023 - New Orleans, LA / Gasa Gasa with Truth Club

03/16 - 03/18 - Austin, TX / SXSW

03/18/2023 - Dallas, TX / Texas Theatre

03/20/2023 - Phoenix, AZ / Rebel Lounge with Father Figures

03/21/2023 - San Diego, CA / The Casbah with Immortal Nightbody

03/22/2023 - Los Angeles, CA / The Teragram Ballroom with Immortal Nightbody

03/24/2023 - Bakersfield, CA / Temblor Brew with Immortal Nightbody

03/25/2023 - Reno, NV / Holland Project with DEFEM

03/26/2023 - Boise, ID / Treefort Music Fest

03/28/2023 - Denver, CO / Hi Dive with Immortal Nightbody

03/29/2023 - Omaha, NE / Slowdown with Healer

03/30/2023 - Davenport, IA / The Raccoon Motel with Titus Andronicus

03/31/2023 - Grand Rapids, MI / The Pyramid Scheme with Turn to Crime