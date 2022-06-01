Psych-pop artist Attia Taylor releasing debut LP ‘Space Ghost’ (stream the title track)

Attia Taylor is a musician and activist who was born in Philly and currently living in Brooklyn. She got her start in music through Girls Rock Philly, and in addition to playing music, she works at Planned Parenthood and founded Womanly Magazine, which "provides accessible health information to women and non-binary people through visual and literary art." She's now gearing up to release her debut full-length album Space Ghost, due July 7 via Philly DIY label Lame-O Records (pre-order), which she recorded in her former hometown with producer Jeff Ziegler (Kurt Vile, War on Drugs).

Attia recently released lead single "Dog and Pony Show," a Julia Holter-esque song that Attia says deals with "the issues I've faced personally and professionally with racism, imposter syndrome, and discrimination as an artist and professional," and we're now premiering the second single, which is also the title track.

This new song feels a little more overtly flowery and psychedelic, in a kind of 1960s-by-way-of-chillwave way, and Attia says it's "a song that speaks to slices of my childhood memories. The connection I’ve tried to forge with my mother for so many years. I felt closest to her when I’d come home from boarding school and she’d wash and unbraid my hair. It’s also about trying to fit in and feel connected when many times in my life I felt lonely and isolated. How hard I tried to make a previous relationship work when I was clearly outgrowing them and the relationship." Listen below.

Attia also has upcoming shows in Philly on July 7 at Johnny Brenda's and Brooklyn on July 17 at Mama Tried.