Psychedelic Furs and X touring this summer (BV presale for NYC show)

The Psychedelic Furs have announced the "Made of Rain" tour, which has them out with special guests X for the whole trek. The tour kicks off in Dayton, OH on July 6 and wraps up on August 12 in Napa, CA, with stops in Toronto, Montreal, NYC, the DC area, Chicago, Milwaukee, Vancouver, Denver, San Francisco and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at  The Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 15, and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, March 31 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Use password VEGANFURS.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 1 at 10 AM local time.

Meanwhile, The Psychedelic Furs were supposed to play Harlem's historic Apollo Theatre on Friday (3/25) but that got postponed to June 30.

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS / X - 2022 TOUR DATES
July 6  ��            Rose Music Center at The Heights     Huber Heights, OH
July 8               HISTORY                                          Toronto, ON
July 9               MTELUS                                              Montreal, QC
July 10             Bronson Centre                                   Ottawa, ON
July 12             House of Blues                                    Boston, MA
July 13             The Strand Theatre                             Providence, RI
July 15             The Rooftop at Pier 17                        New York, NY
July 16             Xcite Center at Parx Casino                Bensalem, PA
July 17             The Fillmore                                        Silver Spring, MD
July 19             The Palace Theatre                             Greensburg, PA
July 20             The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Ctr  Cincinnati, OH
July 22             MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage Northfield, OH
July 23             Aragon Ballroom                                 Chicago, IL
July 24             Royal Oak Music Theatre                    Royal Oak, MI
July 26             The Pageant                                        St. Louis, MO
July 27             The Sylvee                                           Madison, WI
July 29             The Riverside Theater                         Milwaukee, WI
July 30             Palace Theatre                                    Saint Paul, MN
August 2          Mission Ballroom                                 Denver, CO
August 6          Commodore Ballroom                         Vancouver, BC
August 7          Woodland Park Zoo                            Seattle, WA
August 8          Grand Lodge                                       Forest Grove, OR
August 11        The Masonic                                       San Francisco, CA
August 12        Charles Krug Winery                           St. Helena, CA

