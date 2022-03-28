Psychedelic Furs and X touring this summer (BV presale for NYC show)

The Psychedelic Furs have announced the "Made of Rain" tour, which has them out with special guests X for the whole trek. The tour kicks off in Dayton, OH on July 6 and wraps up on August 12 in Napa, CA, with stops in Toronto, Montreal, NYC, the DC area, Chicago, Milwaukee, Vancouver, Denver, San Francisco and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 15, and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, March 31 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Use password VEGANFURS.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 1 at 10 AM local time.

Meanwhile, The Psychedelic Furs were supposed to play Harlem's historic Apollo Theatre on Friday (3/25) but that got postponed to June 30.

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS / X - 2022 TOUR DATES

July 6 �� Rose Music Center at The Heights Huber Heights, OH

July 8 HISTORY Toronto, ON

July 9 MTELUS Montreal, QC

July 10 Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON

July 12 House of Blues Boston, MA

July 13 The Strand Theatre Providence, RI

July 15 The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY

July 16 Xcite Center at Parx Casino Bensalem, PA

July 17 The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

July 19 The Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA

July 20 The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Ctr Cincinnati, OH

July 22 MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage Northfield, OH

July 23 Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL

July 24 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI

July 26 The Pageant St. Louis, MO

July 27 The Sylvee Madison, WI

July 29 The Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI

July 30 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN

August 2 Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

August 6 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC

August 7 Woodland Park Zoo Seattle, WA

August 8 Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR

August 11 The Masonic San Francisco, CA

August 12 Charles Krug Winery St. Helena, CA