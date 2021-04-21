Psychic Hit channel ’70s hard rock & proto-metal on “Livin’ On” (watch the video)

Bay Area band Psychic Hit hit the scene with a demo in 2018 that showed off a knack for channelling the sounds of '70s hard rock and proto-metal, and now they're set to release their debut album, Solutio, on July 9 via Seeing Red Records. Judging by lead single "Livin' On," which premieres in this post, they've really tightened up and sharpened the edges since that demo. It's full of gargantuan riffs and screaming twin leads that worship at the altars of Sabbath, Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Thin Lizzy, etc, and Ariana Jade's howling vocals sound big enough to fill arenas.

"The 'Livin' On' lyrics came about during a time when I was learning about my Taino heritage," Ariana tells us. "As someone who has this heritage, I've given a lot of thought to the idea of living how the Tainos did. 'Livin' On' is my reflection on how the world looks now versus how it looked to my ancestors. 'I want the island. I want the wild naked. I want no possession...' These words came to me because I have often felt weighed down by my possessiveness, of people and of things. The Tainos were decimated due, in large part, to greed. It's kind of a play on words, actually. Because to want no possession is still wanting something! In the video, we are tripping out, and in a sense, we are experiencing that escape from the current reality that I'm talking about in the song."

They are indeed tripping out in the video; it looks like a psychedelic B movie and it fits the vibe well. Check it out below...