Psycho Las Vegas 2022 adds Ulver, Carcass, At the Gates, Bone Thugs, Wu-Tang members & more
Many more bands have been added to Psycho Las Vegas 2022, which goes down August 19-21 at its new location, the Resorts World Las Vegas, with the Psycho Swim pre-party happening August 18.
Newly-added names include Suicidal Tendencies, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, GZA, Raekwon & Ghostface Killah, Carcass, At the Gates, High on Fire, Ulver, Paradise Lost, Warpaint, Carpenter Brut, Vio-lence, The Accüsed AD, Katatonia, Nothing, Anika, The KVB, The Juliana Theory, Monster Magnet, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, Amenra, Liturgy, Primitive Man, Tribulation, Monolord, Gatecreeper, Wand, Wiegedood, Drain, Mizmor, Sanguisugabogg, 200 Stab Wounds, and more.
Psycho Swim will feature Midnight, Eyehategod, Elder, Uniform, and more.
Previously-announced names include the long-awaited Mercyful Fate reunion (US exclusive), Emperor (who haven't played the US in over a decade, also US exclusive), Mayhem, Satyricon, Watain, Wolves in the Throne Room, Boris, Cirith Ungol, King Woman, Marissa Nadler, and more.
Tickets are on sale now. Lineup as it currently stands below...
NEW ADDITIONS
Suicidal Tendencies
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Warpaint
Carpenter Brut
GZA
She Past Away
Raekwon & Ghostface Killah
Carcass
At The Gates
High On Fire
Ulver
Beats Antique
Paradise Lost
Vio-lence
Katatonia
The Accüsed AD
Nothing
Dance With The Dead
Anika
The KVB
The Juliana Theory
Monster Magnet
…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead
Amenra
Liturgy
Primitive Man
Tribulation
Monolord
Gatecreeper
WAND
Crobot
Wiegedood
N8NOFACE
Bömbers
Drain
Mizmor
The Goddamn Gallows
Sanguisugabogg
200 Stab Wounds
Last Podcast On The Left
Chessboxing with GZA
PSYCHO SWIM
Midnight
Eyehategod
Elder
Bridge City Sinners
Starcrawler
Uniform
Deathchant
Early Moods
Rifflord
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Mercyful Fate
Emperor
Mayhem
Satyricon
Watain
Wolves In The Throne Room
Samael
Boris
MGLA
Cirith Ungol
King Woman
Marissa Nadler
Bömbers
Year Of No Light