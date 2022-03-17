Psycho Las Vegas 2022 adds Ulver, Carcass, At the Gates, Bone Thugs, Wu-Tang members & more

Many more bands have been added to Psycho Las Vegas 2022, which goes down August 19-21 at its new location, the Resorts World Las Vegas, with the Psycho Swim pre-party happening August 18.

Newly-added names include Suicidal Tendencies, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, GZA, Raekwon & Ghostface Killah, Carcass, At the Gates, High on Fire, Ulver, Paradise Lost, Warpaint, Carpenter Brut, Vio-lence, The Accüsed AD, Katatonia, Nothing, Anika, The KVB, The Juliana Theory, Monster Magnet, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, Amenra, Liturgy, Primitive Man, Tribulation, Monolord, Gatecreeper, Wand, Wiegedood, Drain, Mizmor, Sanguisugabogg, 200 Stab Wounds, and more.

Psycho Swim will feature Midnight, Eyehategod, Elder, Uniform, and more.

Previously-announced names include the long-awaited Mercyful Fate reunion (US exclusive), Emperor (who haven't played the US in over a decade, also US exclusive), Mayhem, Satyricon, Watain, Wolves in the Throne Room, Boris, Cirith Ungol, King Woman, Marissa Nadler, and more.

Tickets are on sale now. Lineup as it currently stands below...

NEW ADDITIONS

Suicidal Tendencies

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Warpaint

Carpenter Brut

GZA

She Past Away

Raekwon & Ghostface Killah

Carcass

At The Gates

High On Fire

Ulver

Beats Antique

Paradise Lost

Vio-lence

Katatonia

The Accüsed AD

Nothing

Dance With The Dead

Anika

The KVB

The Juliana Theory

Monster Magnet

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead

Amenra

Liturgy

Primitive Man

Tribulation

Monolord

Gatecreeper

WAND

Crobot

Wiegedood

N8NOFACE

Bömbers

Drain

Mizmor

The Goddamn Gallows

Sanguisugabogg

200 Stab Wounds

Last Podcast On The Left

Chessboxing with GZA

PSYCHO SWIM

Midnight

Eyehategod

Elder

Bridge City Sinners

Starcrawler

Uniform

Deathchant

Early Moods

Rifflord

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Mercyful Fate

Emperor

Mayhem

Satyricon

Watain

Wolves In The Throne Room

Samael

Boris

MGLA

Cirith Ungol

King Woman

Marissa Nadler

Year Of No Light