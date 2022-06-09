Psycho Las Vegas 2022 daily lineups revealed, single-day tickets on sale

Psycho Las Vegas have announced the daily lineups for the festival, which goes down August 19-21 at the Resorts World Las Vegas, and they've also put single-day tickets on sale.

Friday (8/19) is headlined by Emperor and features sets by GZA & Inspectah Deck, Mayhem, Carcass, Carpenter Brut, Nothing, Vio-lence, Wolves In The Throne Room, ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of The Dead, Cephalic Carnage, MGLA, Soft Kill, Sugar Candy Mountain, Holy Wave, WAND, Whores, The Goddamn Gallows, and more.

Saturday (8/20) is headlined by Suicidal Tendencies and features Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warpaint, At The Gates, The Black Angels, Boris, Twin Tribes, Ulver, Tribulation, Show Me The Body, Anika, Gatecreeper, Dance With The Dead, Crobot, Elder, Intronaut, Primitive Man, Warthog, Liturgy, Blackwater Holylight, Mondo Drag, Mareux, New Candys, and more.

Sunday (8/21) is headlined by Mercyful Fate and also features sets from Raekwon & Ghostface Killah, Paradise Lost, High On Fire, Allah-Las, She Past Away, Katatonia, Nitzer Ebb, Beats Antique, Rotting Christ, Samael, Amenra, Liars, Cirith Ungol, Gaslamp Killer, Creeping Death, Night Beats, William Basinski, The KVB, Danava, Monolord, Geneva Jacuzzi, and more.

There's also the Psycho Swim pre-party happening August 18 at AYU Dayclub with Midnight, Eyehategod, Elder, Starcrawler, Uniform, and more. Tickets for that are still on sale too.