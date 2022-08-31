Psycho Las Vegas 2022 day 2 pics (At The Gates, Suicidal Tendencies, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Boris, more)
After kicking off with the Psycho Swim Pool Party on Thursday and officially on Friday, the 2022 edition of Psycho Las Vegas continued on Saturday (8/20) at its new location at Resorts World Las Vegas. Day 2's lineup included sets from At The Gates, Suicidal Tendencies, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Boris, Tribulation, Warthog, Warpaint, Blackwater Holylight, No/Más, The Black Angels, Liturgy, Frozen Soul, Elder, Crobot, Gatecreeper, Mizmor, Show Me The Body, Behold! The Monolith, Belzebong, Black Sabbitch, Bombers, Church of the Cosmic Skull, Dance with the Dead, Duel, Forever Grey, Greenbeard, Indian, Mother Iron Horse, Rifflord, Ruby the Hatchet, Spaceface, Stinking Lizaveta, The Happys, The Munsens, and more. See pictures from the whole day by Jack Lue, Joshua Alvarez, Matt Martinez, Maurice Nunez, Michael Goodwin, Michael Olivas, Raymond Ahner, Raz Azraai, The Tinfoil Biter, and Tim Bugbee below.