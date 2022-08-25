Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Friday pics (Emperor, Mayhem, GZA, Carcass, more)

After the pre-fest Psycho Swim pool party on Thursday (8/18), the 2022 edition of Psycho Las Vegas kicked off in earnest on Friday (8/19). It was held at a new Vegas location this year, Resorts World Las Vegas, with stages at the Event Center, Rose Ballroom, Dawg House, Ayu Dayclub, Famous Foods, and Redtail.

Friday featured sets from Emperor, Mayhem, GZA, Carcass, Big Black Delta, Cephalic Carnage, Devil Master, Dreadnought, Early Moods, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Escuela Grind, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Great Electric Quest, Hippie Death Cult, King Woman, Leather Lung, L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation, Marissa Nadler, Mondo Drag, Moonily, Mothership, Motorbabe, N8NOFACE, Nothing, Nuclear Assault, Soft Kill, Stinking Lizaveta, Wand, Whores, Wolves in the Throne Room, Yakuza, and still more. Check out pictures from the whole day by Jack Lue, Joshua Alvarez, Levan TK, Maurice Nunez, Mathieu Bredeau, Matt Martinez, Michael Goodwin, Michael Olivas, Raymond Ahner, Raz Azraai and Tim Bugbee below.