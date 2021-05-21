Psycho Las Vegas announces revised 2021 lineup

Psycho Las Vegas have announced the revised lineup for the 2021 edition of the festival which will take place August 20-22 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

The festival is now headlined by Danzig, Emperor and Down, and the 2021 lineup includes new additions like Cannibal Corpse, Exodus, Thievery Corporation, High on Fire, and The Sword, plus Ty Segall & Freedom Band who were on the canceled 2020 lineup, then off this year's and are now back.

Holdovers from 2020 include The Flaming Lips, GZA, Mayhem, Satyricon, Osees, HEALTH, Pig Destroyer, Full of Hell, Eyehategod, Red Fang, Pinback, Zola Jesus, TSOL, Obituary, Poison The Well, Cursive, Repulsion, Curl Up and Die, Paul Cauthen, Amigo the Devil, Weedeater, Midnight, Khemmis, Boysetsfire, and loads more.

Previously announced 2021 headliner Mercyful Fate, as well as Boris, At the Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder, and Bömbers, have postponed to 2022. UPDATE: Ulver are also playing 2022.

Ticketholders who can no longer attend the 2021 edition for whatever reason can request a refund -- head to Psycho Las Vegas' website for details and other festival info. Full 2021 lineup is in the poster below.