Psycho Las Vegas finalize 2022 lineup
Psycho Las Vegas returns for its 2022 edition on August 19-21 at a new location, the Resorts World Las Vegas, with Psycho Swim happening on August 18 at AYU Dayclub. They've announced the festival's final lineup, with some new additions, including Blood Incantation, Warthog, The Dwarves, Nitzer Ebb, and Gaslamp Killer.
They join previously announced artists Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Suicidal Tendencies, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Mayhem, Warpaint, Carcass, Raekwon & Ghostface Killah, The Black Angels, GZA & Inspectah Deck, Carpenter Brut, At the Gates, Allah-Lahs, Satyricon, Show Me The Body, High on Fire, Monster Magnet, Boris, Vio-lence, Liars, Wolves In The Throne Room, Nothing, Ulver, Amenra, Tribulation, William Basinski, Crobot, Elder, The Juliana Theory, ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead, Anika, King Woman, Monolord, Marissa Nadler, Cirith Ungol, Primitive Man, The KVB, Gatecreeper, Liturgy, Death Valley Girls, Wand, Golden Dawn Arkestra, The Body, Geneva Jacuzzi, Mizmor, Creeping Death, N8NOFACE, Portrayal of Guilt, Sanguisugabogg, Undeath, Ruby the Hatchet, Frozen Soul, Yakuza, Mint Field, L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation, and more. See the lineup in full below.
Tickets are on sale now.
PSYCHO LAS VEGAS: 2022 LINEUP
Mercyful Fate
Emperor
Suicidal Tendencies
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Mayhem
Warpaint
Carcass
Raekwon & Ghostface Killah
The Black Angels
Gza & Inspectah Deck
Carpenter Brut
At the Gates
Allah-Las
Satyricon
Show Me The Body
High on Fire
The Gaslamp Killer
Monster Magnet
She Past Away
Beats Antique
Paradise Lost
Boris
Vio-lence
Nitzer Ebb
Liars
Katatonia
Wolves In The Throne Room
Nothing
Samael
Ulver
Amenra
Tribulation
Twin Tribes
William Basinski
Crobot
Elder
The Juliana Theory
…And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead
Sugar Candy Mountain
Anika
King Woman
Monolord
The Night Beats
Holy Wave
MGLA
Marissa Nadler
Cirith Ungol
Primitive Man
The KVB
The Dwarves
Soft Kill
Health DJ Set
Dance with the Dead
Blackwater Holylight
The Accüsed A.D.
Gatecreeper
Liturgy
Intronaut
Whores
Blood Incantation
Death Valley Girls
WAND
Golden Dawn Arkestra
The Body
Drain
Gost
Geneva Jacuzzi
Mizmor
Devil Master
Wiegedood
Mareux
New Candys
Akhlys
Creeping Death
Danava
The Goddamn Gallows
Bömbers
N8NOFACE
Warthog
Portrayal of Guilt
Sanguisugabogg
Mothership
200 Stab Wounds
Black Box Revelation
Undeath
Mondo Drag
Ruby the Hatchet
Duel
ASG
Year of No Light
Indian
Witch Mountain
Frozen Soul
Yakuza
Succumb
Elizabeth Colour Wheel
Sasquatch
Psychlona
Lord Buffalo
Mint Field
Spaceface
Moonily
Belzebong
Church of the Cosmic Skull
Early Moods
Spiritworld
Hippie Death Cult
Stinking Lizaveta
Rifflord
Dreadnought
Forever Grey
L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation
Leather Lung
Kids N Love DJ Set
Great Electric Quest
Crematory Stench
Lovelorn
Cancer Christ
Greenbeard
Kadabra
Kings Destroy
Old Fashion Assassin
Human
Weight of the Sun
Worship
Chessboxing with Gza - Blitz Chess Battles with Fans and Friends
Last Podcast on the Left - Performing Live
The High Way with Kyle Shutt - Live Podcast