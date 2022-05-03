Psycho Las Vegas finalize 2022 lineup

Psycho Las Vegas returns for its 2022 edition on August 19-21 at a new location, the Resorts World Las Vegas, with Psycho Swim happening on August 18 at AYU Dayclub. They've announced the festival's final lineup, with some new additions, including Blood Incantation, Warthog, The Dwarves, Nitzer Ebb, and Gaslamp Killer.

They join previously announced artists Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Suicidal Tendencies, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Mayhem, Warpaint, Carcass, Raekwon & Ghostface Killah, The Black Angels, GZA & Inspectah Deck, Carpenter Brut, At the Gates, Allah-Lahs, Satyricon, Show Me The Body, High on Fire, Monster Magnet, Boris, Vio-lence, Liars, Wolves In The Throne Room, Nothing, Ulver, Amenra, Tribulation, William Basinski, Crobot, Elder, The Juliana Theory, ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead, Anika, King Woman, Monolord, Marissa Nadler, Cirith Ungol, Primitive Man, The KVB, Gatecreeper, Liturgy, Death Valley Girls, Wand, Golden Dawn Arkestra, The Body, Geneva Jacuzzi, Mizmor, Creeping Death, N8NOFACE, Portrayal of Guilt, Sanguisugabogg, Undeath, Ruby the Hatchet, Frozen Soul, Yakuza, Mint Field, L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation, and more. See the lineup in full below.

Tickets are on sale now.

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 final loading...

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS: 2022 LINEUP

Mercyful Fate

Emperor

Suicidal Tendencies

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Mayhem

Warpaint

Carcass

Raekwon & Ghostface Killah

The Black Angels

Gza & Inspectah Deck

Carpenter Brut

At the Gates

Allah-Las

Satyricon

Show Me The Body

High on Fire

The Gaslamp Killer

Monster Magnet

She Past Away

Beats Antique

Paradise Lost

Boris

Vio-lence

Nitzer Ebb

Liars

Katatonia

Wolves In The Throne Room

Nothing

Samael

Ulver

Amenra

Tribulation

Twin Tribes

William Basinski

Crobot

Elder

The Juliana Theory

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead

Sugar Candy Mountain

Anika

King Woman

Monolord

The Night Beats

Holy Wave

MGLA

Marissa Nadler

Cirith Ungol

Primitive Man

The KVB

The Dwarves

Soft Kill

Health DJ Set

Dance with the Dead

Blackwater Holylight

The Accüsed A.D.

Gatecreeper

Liturgy

Intronaut

Whores

Blood Incantation

Death Valley Girls

WAND

Golden Dawn Arkestra

The Body

Drain

Gost

Geneva Jacuzzi

Mizmor

Devil Master

Wiegedood

Mareux

New Candys

Akhlys

Creeping Death

Danava

The Goddamn Gallows

Bömbers

N8NOFACE

Warthog

Portrayal of Guilt

Sanguisugabogg

Mothership

200 Stab Wounds

Black Box Revelation

Undeath

Mondo Drag

Ruby the Hatchet

Duel

ASG

Year of No Light

Indian

Witch Mountain

Frozen Soul

Yakuza

Succumb

Elizabeth Colour Wheel

Sasquatch

Psychlona

Lord Buffalo

Mint Field

Spaceface

Moonily

Belzebong

Church of the Cosmic Skull

Early Moods

Spiritworld

Hippie Death Cult

Stinking Lizaveta

Rifflord

Dreadnought

Forever Grey

L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation

Leather Lung

Kids N Love DJ Set

Great Electric Quest

Crematory Stench

Lovelorn

Cancer Christ

Greenbeard

Kadabra

Kings Destroy

Old Fashion Assassin

Human

Weight of the Sun

Worship

Chessboxing with Gza - Blitz Chess Battles with Fans and Friends

Last Podcast on the Left - Performing Live

The High Way with Kyle Shutt - Live Podcast