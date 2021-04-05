Psycho Las Vegas gives update on 2021 fest, revising lineup

Psycho Las Vegas plans to return in 2021, on August 20-22 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The festival had announced the lineup last June -- with headliners Danzig (performing Danzig II: Lucifuge), Mercyful Fate, and Emperor, plus The Flaming Lips, Blue Oyster Cult, Down, Mayhem, Satyricon and more -- but recently offered an update on Instagram writing that "a few things have changed since the last time we spoke." They note that the festival is still on but "a handful of acts have chosen to reschedule to 2022 or, regrettably, opted out due to travel restrictions or pandemic concerns."

They add, "Obviously this is not an ideal situation, and the past year has been challenging to say the least, especially within our industry. With that being said, we have been working around the clock to present you with a revised lineup which will be revealed in May." Psycho Las Vegas also writes, "Once the updated lineup is announced, a refund period will open for any attendees who would like one, whether it be due to COVID-related concerns or a change in lineup. An email will be sent to all ticket holders with further instruction." Stay tuned.

Speaking of Satyricon, the Norwegian black metal lifers have just announced vinyl reissues of their first two albums and we've got exclusive vinyl variants in the BV shop.

While we wait for the revised lineup, check out photos from the 2019 edition below.