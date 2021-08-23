Psycho Las Vegas initial 2022 lineup (Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Mayhem, Boris, WITTR & more)

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 went down this past weekend, after some last-minute lineup changes due to COVID restrictions and/or concerns (or, in the case of The Obsessed, due to the mask mandate). Several of the artists that had to drop off were international, due to travel restrictions, and now Psycho have already revealed the initial 2022 lineup, including -- as promised -- some of those same international artists.

The lineup (as somewhat previously revealed) includes the long-awaited Mercyful Fate reunion and Emperor (who haven't played the U.S. in over a decade), plus Mayhem, Satyricon, Watain, Wolves in the Throne Room, Samael, Boris, Mgla, Cirith Ungol, King Woman, Marissa Nadler, Bombers, and Year of No Light.

Ulver -- who were announced for the postponed 2020 fest but did not play 2021 -- are so far absent from the 2022 lineup.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for a limited time. Stay tuned for more updates on Psycho Las Vegas 2022.