Psycho Vegas update: International acts may be bumped to 2022

Psycho Las Vegas shared a revised 2021 lineup in May, after multiple artists, including Mercyful Fate, Boris, At the Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder, and Bömbers, were forced to postpone their sets to 2022 because of COVID-related travel restrictions. The festival, which is currently set for August 20-22 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, has now given another update: they're unsure if the rest of this year's international bands will be able to make it this year, either.

The update reads:

Prior to the global shutdown, visas were approved for Emperor, Watain, Mayhem, Satyricon, MGLA, Crippled Black Phoenix, and Cult Of Fire via Psycho's immigration team. Once we were confident we could move forward with the festival in 2021, visas were reapplied for and reapproved for all aforementioned bands.

While travel restrictions continue to be in place for much of the world, exceptions are being granted on a case-by-case basis for international artists. This is a process that involves everyone from the European embassies and artist management, to local government officials who are petitioning on our behalf, and our counsel here at Psycho who has worked tirelessly on this process. Please know that all artists, their teams, and the entire Psycho crew are committed to doing everything possible to get these bands to the festival in August.

With that being said, we're giving it until August 2nd to assess whether or not these artists will be able to travel to Psycho Las Vegas 2021. We are in the final stages of making this happen – visas are approved, but we must be granted an exception for each artist to travel here due to the US Travel Ban from European countries. Those who are unable to obtain this exception will postpone their appearance to 2022. And while there is no comparable replacement for any of the affected artists, additional acts will be added to this year's bill.

Refunds will be available for all ticket types and tiers starting on August 2nd. Ticket buyers will be contacted via email with an easy one-click option to obtain a full refund.

For those of you taking the ride with us, we can’t wait to see you next month. For those who can’t, we hope to see you in 2022.