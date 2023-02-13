Psycho Las Vegas not returning in 2023

Psycho Las Vegas will unfortunately not be returning in 2023. Organizers write:

With a heavy heart, we must announce the postponement of Psycho X. Despite our love for Las Vegas and all of our devoted fans, the desired lineup could not be achieved given external factors outside of our control. We wanted to provide you with an unforgettable weekend of genre-bending music, but rushing to fill in the gaps would have taken away from this vision. Current ticket holders will receive an email with instructions on how to request a full refund. We understand how disappointing this is, and we thank you for your continued support.