Psycho Swim 2022 in pictures (Midnight, Eyehategod, Elder, Uniform, more)
Ahead of the 2022 edition of Psycho Las Vegas, the festival held its annual Psycho Swim pool party on Thursday (8/18) at Resorts World Las Vegas' AYU Dayclub. The "outdoor oasis" hosted sets from Midnight, Eyehategod, Elder, Bridge City Sinners, Deathchant, Starcrawler, Uniform, Early Moods and Rifflord, and attendees, whose attire ranged from battle jackets to bikinis, moshed (and sometimes sploshed) along, watching from in front of the stage or right from the pool. Check out pictures by Joshua Alvarez, Levan TK, Matt Martinez, Maurice Nunez, Michael Olivas, Raymond Ahner, Raz Azraai, and Tim Bugbee below, and stay tuned for more from this year's Psycho Vegas.