Public Enemy announce first album for Def Jam in over 25 years

Public Enemy have announced their first new album in three years, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down, due September 25 via Def Jam, which marks their return to the label for the first time in over 25 years. The tracklist isn't out yet, but the announcement follows the recent releases of the DJ Premier-produced "State of the Union (STFU)" and the new version of "Fight the Power" (ft. Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, YG, Jahi, and Questlove), and both songs are mentioned in the press release. Here's more:

"Cultural Institutions are important. Being an integral part of one is an honor bestowed and to uphold,” says Chuck D. “Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time - it’s necessary - to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight The Power 2020.” Flavor Flav adds, “Def Jam is like the house we grew up in. It’s cool to be home.”

“Like so many of us, I have long been a Public Enemy fan, and the group was incredibly formative for me and the path I would take,” said Def Jam Chairman & CEO, UMG General Counsel Jeff Harleston. “PE has consistently been a living example of how music can profoundly move and unite people, and affect real change in the national conversation. As we continue to confront inequality and injustice, we need PE’s voice in the national dialogue. Def Jam is proud to partner with Chuck and welcome Public Enemy home.”

“For true fans of hip-hop all over the world, this is a historic moment,” said Def Jam GM & EVP Rich Isaacson. “Bringing Public Enemy home to Def Jam - in a time when their message is more necessary than ever - is a profound statement and a much-needed reunion. We are beyond excited to once again lock arms with the legendary Public Enemy.”