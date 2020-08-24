Public Enemy celebrating ‘Fear of a Black Planet’ 30th anniversary w/ ‘Terrordome’ art exhibit

Public Enemy's third album, Fear of a Black Planet, turns 30 this year and it's being celebrated with an art exhibit, "The Terrordome," which happens at Denver's Black Book Gallery from September 5 - October 3. "The Terrordome" was curated by PE frontman Chuck D and Lorrie Boula, and features unique works from Shepard Fairey, WK Interact, Vhils, Faith47, Anthony Lister, How & Nosm, Okuda, Tim Kerr, and more.

"Bringing visual artists and music together has always been important to me because it’s who I am," says Chuck D. "I was an illustrator and graphic designer long before I ever grabbed a microphone. We’ve been working hard at bringing together an amazing array of artists for the show, and look forward to people coming through to see their work."

You can check out a few of the pieces which will be on display, and listen to Fear of a Black Planet and watch videos for singles "911 is a Joke," "Fight the Power" and "Brothers Gonna Work it Out," below.

For the 2020 BET Awards earlier this year, Public Enemy released a new version of "Fight the Power" featuring Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, YG, Jahi, and Questlove, as well as protest single "State of the Union (STFU)."

--

25 Best Rap and R&B Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.