Public Enemy share animated “GRID” video ft. Cypress Hill & George Clinton

Public Enemy have shared a video for "GRID" from their new album What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?. The song features Cypress Hill and George Clinton who all appear in the video...in animated form. Directed by Ice the Endless, with background by ThatOneDudeZach and visual effects by RMELL and ARTJCON, the video illustrates the scenario of the song when the grid goes down and we no longer have the technology we've relied on for the last 15 years...for better and worse.

The video also pays tribute to classic cartoons, from GI Joe to Schoolhouse Rock, to Scooby-Doo where the white-hooded ghoul chasing the gang is unmasked and revealed to be Donald Trump. He would've gotten away with it wasn't for those meddling kids! You can watch below.

What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?, which finds P.E. back on Def Jam, also features Nas, Black Thought, Questlove, Ice T, Beastie Boys' Ad Rock and Mike D, PMD of EPMD, YG, and more.