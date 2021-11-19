Public Enemy’s Chuck D pens open letter blaming Live Nation for Astroworld tragedy

Public Enemy's Chuck D has released an open letter where he puts the blame for the tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld, where 10 people died, on promoters Live Nation. He writes: "I cannot believe we’re at the point where I gotta say this out loud: Travis Scott is a performer, an act, not a concert promoter. He doesn’t run the sound or venues or festivals or their staff. He doesn’t build stages or coordinate logistics, he’s not an expert in crowd control or security or emergency medical services. But he does trust Live Nation and all the other concert promoters who are supposed to do all of this. And yet here we are, 10 deaths and counting. 10 broken families."

Chuck goes on to say, "The excuse of Scott’s irresponsible actions don’t wash - if his act had a history of that behavior why promote him to bigger venues, why partner with him in the first place and let him headline a bigger audience? Live Nation controlled this show. They control almost all of the concert venues. Artists ain’t speaking out because these same cats are already bought by these corporations. No one can say a word against them unless they want to be Blacklisted and hurt their careers."

He also calls on Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino and other concert promoters to "do the right thing" and "stop letting one Young Black Man take the blame, the hate, the fall. We don’t know everything that happened or exactly what failed. But concert promoters have all the power to make the changes to keep everyone safe and alive."

Chuck closes the letter with, "Grow the fuck up, fix this and let us all LIVE in PEACE." Read the whole thing below.