Public Enemy’s new album features Beastie Boys mems, Run-DMC, Ice-T, George Clinton & more

Public Enemy recently announced What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down, their first album in three years and first for Def Jam in over 25 years, and now the tracklist has been revealed and it's loaded with huge guests. It includes the recently released new version of "Fight the Power" (ft. Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, YG, Jahi, and Questlove), and the recent single "State of the Union (STFU)" (ft. DJ Premier), as well as a song called "Public Enemy Number Won" featuring surviving Beastie Boys members Mike D & Ad-Rock and Run-DMC, two songs with funk legend George Clinton, a song with Ice-T and PMD (of EPMD), one with Daddy-O, and more.

View the full tracklist and listen to the first two singles below. Chuck D also recently discussed the new version of "Fight the Power" on TIDAL and he'll answer fan questions on Facebook Live today (9/1) at noon ET.

The album drops September 25 via Def Jam.

Tracklist

01 - “When The Grid Goes Down” ft. George Clinton

02 - “Grid” ft. Cypress Hill and George Clinton

03 - “State of the Union (STFU)” ft. DJ Premier

04 - “Merica Mirror” ft. Pop Diesel

05 - “Public Enemy Number Won” ft. Mike D, Ad-Rock, Run-DMC

06 - “Toxic”

07 - “Yesterday Man” ft. Daddy-O

08 - “Crossroads Burning” (Interlude) ft. James Bomb

09 - “Fight The Power: Remix 2020” ft. Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG, Questlove

10 - “Beat Them All”

11 - “Smash The Crowd” ft.. Ice-T, PMD

12 - “If You Can’t Join Em Beat Em”

13 - “Go At It” ft. Jahi

14 - “Don’t Look At The Sky” (Interlude) ft. Mark Jenkins

15 - “Rest In Beats” ft. The Impossebulls

16 - “R.I.P. Blackat”

17 - “Closing: I Am Black” ft. Ms. Ariel

--

In related news, ODB, Biggie & Run-DMC action figures up for pre-order.

--