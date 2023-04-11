Public Image Ltd announce 1st album in 8 years, share “Penge”
Public Image Ltd have announced End of World, their 11th album and first album in eight years, which will be out August 11 via PiL Official. The album is dedicated to John Lydon's wife, Nora Forster, who died on April 5 at age 80 after living with Alzheimer’s for many years.
The album began life in 2018 while the band were on their 40th anniversary tour. “There was just this massive explosion of ideas,” Lydon says. It includes includes "Hawaii," Lydon's love letter to Nora which PiL released as a bid for Eurovision 2023, and they've just shared the album's opening song, "Penge." Lydon describes "Penge" as “something of a medieval Viking epic.” Watch the video, which features the band -- Lydon, Bruce Smith, Lu Edmonds, and Scott Firth -- in the studio. Watch that below.
Public Image Limited have also announced fall tour dates across the UK and Europe. Those are listed below.
End of World:
01. Penge
02. End Of The World
03. Car Chase
04. Being Stupid Again
05. Walls
06. Pretty Awful
07. Strange
08. Down On The Clown
09. Dirty Murky Delight
10. The Do That
11. L F C F
12. North West Passage
13. Hawaii
Public Image Ltd. 2023 Tour Dates:
09/08 – Thessoloniki, GR @ Principal Club Theatre
09/09 – Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205
09/11 – Swansea, UK @ Patti Pavillion
09/12 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland
09/13 – Lincoln, UK @ Engine Shed
09/15 – Blackburn, UK @ King Georges Hall
09/16 – Buckley, UK @ Tivoli
09/18 – Sunderland, UK @ Fire Station
09/19 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
09/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy
09/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
09/23 – Holmfirth, UK @ Picture Dome
09/25 – Coventry, UK @ HMV
09/26 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK
09/28 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
09/29 – Torquay, UK @ Foundry
09/30 – London, UK @ The Forum
10/02 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
10/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/05 – Gent, BE @ Vooruit
10/06 – Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wireman
10/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
10/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
10/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
10/12 – Tallin, EE @ Helitehas
10/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Ääniwalli
10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
10/16 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
10/17 – Brno, CZ @ Fléda club
10/20 – Madrid, ES @ Shoko
10/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Salamandra
10/22 – Bilbao, ES @ Cafe Antzokia
10/24 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club
10/25 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV
10/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
10/29 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
10/30 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
10/31 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie