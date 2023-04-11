Public Image Ltd announce 1st album in 8 years, share “Penge”

Public Image Ltd have announced End of World, their 11th album and first album in eight years, which will be out August 11 via PiL Official. The album is dedicated to John Lydon's wife, Nora Forster, who died on April 5 at age 80 after living with Alzheimer’s for many years.

The album began life in 2018 while the band were on their 40th anniversary tour. “There was just this massive explosion of ideas,” Lydon says. It includes includes "Hawaii," Lydon's love letter to Nora which PiL released as a bid for Eurovision 2023, and they've just shared the album's opening song, "Penge." Lydon describes "Penge" as “something of a medieval Viking epic.” Watch the video, which features the band -- Lydon, Bruce Smith, Lu Edmonds, and Scott Firth -- in the studio. Watch that below.

Public Image Limited have also announced fall tour dates across the UK and Europe. Those are listed below.

End of World:

01. Penge

02. End Of The World

03. Car Chase

04. Being Stupid Again

05. Walls

06. Pretty Awful

07. Strange

08. Down On The Clown

09. Dirty Murky Delight

10. The Do That

11. L F C F

12. North West Passage

13. Hawaii

Public Image Ltd. 2023 Tour Dates:

09/08 – Thessoloniki, GR @ Principal Club Theatre

09/09 – Athens, GR @ Gagarin 205

09/11 – Swansea, UK @ Patti Pavillion

09/12 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland

09/13 – Lincoln, UK @ Engine Shed

09/15 – Blackburn, UK @ King Georges Hall

09/16 – Buckley, UK @ Tivoli

09/18 – Sunderland, UK @ Fire Station

09/19 – Aberdeen, UK @ Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

09/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ O2 Academy

09/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

09/23 – Holmfirth, UK @ Picture Dome

09/25 – Coventry, UK @ HMV

09/26 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

09/28 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

09/29 – Torquay, UK @ Foundry

09/30 – London, UK @ The Forum

10/02 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

10/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/05 – Gent, BE @ Vooruit

10/06 – Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wireman

10/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

10/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

10/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

10/12 – Tallin, EE @ Helitehas

10/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Ääniwalli

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

10/16 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

10/17 – Brno, CZ @ Fléda club

10/20 – Madrid, ES @ Shoko

10/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Salamandra

10/22 – Bilbao, ES @ Cafe Antzokia

10/24 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

10/25 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV

10/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

10/29 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

10/30 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

10/31 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie