Public Image Ltd competing to be Ireland’s official Eurovision entry with “Hawaii”

Public Image Ltd have released a new song, "Hawaii," that is their bid to be Ireland's official entry in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The song, which PiL say is the most personal song John Lydon has ever shared, is a love letter to John's wife, Nora, who has been living with Alzheimer's.

Lydon says "Hawaii" is "dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most. It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.” Listen to "Hawaii" below.

PiL will perform "Hawaii" live on Ireland's The Late Late Show on February 3 in order to compete for Ireland's official Eurovision entry, alongside this year's other competitors, ADGY, CONNOLLY, Wild Youth, Leila Jane, and K Muni & ND. You can listen to all the entries here.

Public Image Ltd say they'll release a new album in 2023. Stay tuned.