Public Opinion release new two-song single, “Heaven Sent” / “Dry Clean Only”

One of last year's best punk EPs was Public Opinion's Modern Convenience, which kind of sounded like a hardcore band's interpretation of early 2000s rock revival stuff like The Strokes and The Hives, so it's exciting to learn that they've just followed it with a new two-song single. Having made the last EP with Militarie Gun vocalist Ian Shelton producing (and adding guest vocals), this one was produced by Taylor Young (who also produces Militarie Gun and many others), and it features the especially Hives-y "Heaven Sent" as well as the slower, grungier "Dry Clean Only." It fits very nicely next to other recent hardcore/alt-rock crossover stuff like Drug Church, Squint, and the aforementioned Militarie Gun, and you can check out both tracks below. It's out via Convulse Records.

"Working with Taylor Young at the Pit in Van Nuys was awesome," says vocalist Kevin Hart. "He’s done a ton of records I really love and it was cool to not only hear the songs captured by him in that room, but to also have his input on the music and vocals."

Public Opinion also have upcoming tour dates, including a few shows with fellow Militarie Gun collaborators MSPAINT. All dates are listed below.

Public Opinion loading...

Public Opinion -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/8 Denver, CO - Seventh Circle

3/9 Kansas City, MO - Howdy

3/10 Little Rock, AR - Vinos

3/11 Hattiesburg, MS - Thirsty Hippo+

3/12 New Orleans, LA - Poor Boys+

3/13 Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar+

3/17 Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR

3/18 Birmingham, AL - The Hatch

3/19 Memphis, TN - Lamplighter Lounge

3/20 St Louis, MO - Sinkhole

3/21 Springfield, MO - Odyssey Lounge

4/12 Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures

4/13 Minneapolis, MN - Mortimer’s #

4/14 Milwaukee, WI - JJs Bar And Grill #

4/15 Chicago, IL - Cubby Bear#

4/17 Columbus, OH - Dirty Dungarees^

4/18 Pittsburgh, PA - Government Center ^

4/19 Philadelphia, PA Bonks Bar*

4/20 Rochester, NY - Greenovation*

4/21 Troy, NY - No Fun*

4/24 Bloomington, IN - Atnumbra Room

+ w/ MSPAINT

# w/ Prize Horse

^ w/ Rex Tycoon

* w/ Who Decides