Public Records announces The Nursery outdoor DJ series ft. Marcellus Pittman, AceMoMA, more

Brooklyn venue Public Records has announced a new show series, happening on Sunday afternoons from May 28-October 8 in "The Nursery," which they describe as "a hybrid outdoor plant nursery/event and sound space, located adjacent to the current Garden at PR." The lineup includes Roman Flügel + JDH & Dave P (May 28); Marcellus Pittman + Kai Alce + Michael Scott (June 11); Sonic Messengers Quintet Feat. AceMo + YunieMo + H31R + JWords + AceMoMA (June 18); Jack J (live) + Chris Wang + Will DiMaggio + Mela Melania (September 17); Move D + Frank & Tony + Dee Diggs (October 1); and more. See it in full below.

Tickets for individual events are on sale now, and there's also a season pass.

THE NURSERY AT PUBLIC RECORDS: 2023 SEASON

5.28 Public Records x FIXED presents Roman Flügel + JDH + Dave P

6.04 Dope Jams 18 Year Anniversary w/ OPTIMO [ESPACIO] + Paul Nickerson

6.11 Marcellus Pittman + Kai Alce + Michael Scott

6.18 Sonic Messengers Quintet Feat. AceMo + YunieMo + H31R + JWords + AceMoma

6.25 DJ Sprinkles + Beziér

7.02 Frank & Tony + D. DEE + Space Ghost

7.09 Rick Wade + Patrice Scott + Jenifa Mayanja + Shawn Dub

7.16 Rhythm Section: Bradley Zero + Hidden Spheres + Klein Zage b2b Joey G

7.23 Carlos Souffront + Interstellar Funk

7.30 Blacktronika

8.06 To Be Announced

8.13 The Level Party

8.20 To Be Announced

8.27 Ciel + Paurro + Sinéad

9.03 To Be Announced

9.10 Louise Chen + Friends

9.17 Jack J (live) + Chris Wang + Will DiMaggio + Mela Melania

9.24 Young Marco + Special Guest

10.01 Move D + Frank & Tony + Dee Diggs

10.08 NTS Takeover