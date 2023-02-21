Pug Fest 2023 initial lineup: Prince Daddy, For Your Health, Arm’s Length, Carly Cosgrove & more

Pug Fest (fka DIY Burning Man) is a DIY/punk/emo festival happening at three Michigan venues, curated by Michigan DIY booking agency The Pleasant Underground. Today, the phase one lineup was announced.

It begins on July 7 at The Sanctuary in Detroit with Seaholm, Antighost, Former Critics, Kissyourfriends, Panda House, and more TBA.

Day two (7/8) is at The Crofoot in Pontiac with Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Greyhaven, Arm's Length, Charmer, Carly Cosgrove, Arcadia Grey, Saturdays At Your Place, Frail Body, For Your Health, Something Missing, Riot Course, Wounded Touch, Clipboards, Easy Beach, Feast For The Crows, and more TBA.

And finally, the fest ends on July 9 at The Loving Touch in Ferndale with Ally Evenson, The Doozers, Summer Like The Season, and more TBA.

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the current festival poster below and stay tuned for the rest of the lineup.

Update: Ogbert the Nerd were initially announced on this, but the band says they were mistakenly announced due to a miscommunication, and not actually playing.

