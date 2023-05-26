Pulp add more dates to reunion tour (which starts tonight)

Pulp begin their UK reunion tour tonight in Bridlington, and as a surprise this morning the band announced a couple more shows: Manchester Castlefield Bowl on July 4 with Baxter Dury (that's a great double bill), and London's Eventim Apollo on July 28 & 29 with Lisa O'Neill. The band's tour also includes the Isle of Wight Festival, London's Finsbury Park with Wet Leg, and more. All dates are listed below.

Along with the new London and Manchester shows, Pulp also shared their new line of merch that will be available at shows, including some pretty sweet socks and official "Monday Morning" tea. For those who can't make it to a show, it's also available via the Pulp store.

In other news, Jarvis Cocker's excellent memoir, Good Pop, Bad Pop, just came out in paperback.

In other Britpop news: Blur are back, but Oasis are not.

PULP - 2023 TOUR DATES

FRIDAY 26TH MAY 2023 - Bridlington Spa

SUNDAY 28TH MAY 2023 - Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender

FRIDAY 9TH JUNE 2023 - Dublin St Anne’s Park

FRIDAY 16TH JUNE 2023 - ISLE OF WIGHT FESTIVAL

SATURDAY 1st JULY 2023 - London Finsbury Park w/ Wet Leg

TUESDAY 4TH JULY - Manchester Castlefield Bowl

FRIDAY 7TH JULY 2023 - Glasgow TRNSMT Festival

SUNDAY 9TH JULY 2023 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

WEDNESDAY 12TH JULY 2023 - Cardiff International Arena

FRIDAY 14TH JULY 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

SATURDAY 15TH JULY 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

FRIDAY 21ST JULY 2023 - Suffolk Latitude Festival

FRIDAY 28TH JULY - London Eventim Apollo

SATURDAY 29TH JULY - London Eventim Apollo

--

