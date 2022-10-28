Pulp announce 2023 reunion tour
Pulp have detailed their initial 2023 reunion plans. These will be the Britpop band's first shows in 11 years. So far it's just UK shows, with a few dates each in May, June, June and July, including London, Glasgow, and two hometown shows at Sheffield's Utilita Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 9 AM UK time.
Let's hope more dates, including some North American ones, are still be be announced. Check out all dates, and the announcement video, below.
PULP - 2023 TOUR DATES
FRIDAY 26TH MAY 2023 - Bridlington Spa
SUNDAY 28TH MAY 2023 - Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender
FRIDAY 9TH JUNE 2023 - Dublin St Anne’s Park
SATURDAY 1st JULY 2023 - London Finsbury Park
FRIDAY 7TH JULY 2023 - Glasgow TRNSMT Festival
SUNDAY 9TH JULY 2023 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre
WEDNESDAY 12TH JULY 2023 - Cardiff International Arena
FRIDAY 14TH JULY 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
SATURDAY 15TH JULY 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena
FRIDAY 21ST JULY 2023 - Suffolk Latitude Festival