Pulp announce 2023 reunion tour

Pulp have detailed their initial 2023 reunion plans. These will be the Britpop band's first shows in 11 years. So far it's just UK shows, with a few dates each in May, June, June and July, including London, Glasgow, and two hometown shows at Sheffield's Utilita Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 9 AM UK time.

Let's hope more dates, including some North American ones, are still be be announced. Check out all dates, and the announcement video, below.

pulp-2023-poster loading...

PULP - 2023 TOUR DATES

FRIDAY 26TH MAY 2023 - Bridlington Spa

SUNDAY 28TH MAY 2023 - Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender

FRIDAY 9TH JUNE 2023 - Dublin St Anne’s Park

SATURDAY 1st JULY 2023 - London Finsbury Park

FRIDAY 7TH JULY 2023 - Glasgow TRNSMT Festival

SUNDAY 9TH JULY 2023 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

WEDNESDAY 12TH JULY 2023 - Cardiff International Arena

FRIDAY 14TH JULY 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

SATURDAY 15TH JULY 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

FRIDAY 21ST JULY 2023 - Suffolk Latitude Festival