Jarvis Cocker has confirmed that Pulp will reunited for shows in 2023. He announced the news during today's Guardian-presented Q&A for his new memoir Good Pop Bad Pop that happened at London's King's Place. Jarvis had hinted at the news last week via his Instagram.

Pulp fan twtter Acrylic Afternoons says that's all Jarvis would reveal for now. Stay tuned for more info.

Pulp last reunited 10 years ago for a world tour.

--

