Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died at 56

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has died at age 56. The news came via Jarvis Cocker, who wrote on Instagram, "Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones." He also shared a photo of Steve with this note:

This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did. & it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what I’d have done otherwise). Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band.

& we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure.

Safe travels, Steve.

We hope to catch up with you one day.

Steve Mackey joined Pulp in 1989 and was instrumental in their transformation from a group that were set on cult obscurity into the glammy force they became in the '90s with His N' Hers, Different Class and This is Hardcore. When Pulp announced reunion dates for this year, Mackey was notably absent from the lineup.

When Pulp called it quits, Steve was the only member to play in Jarvis Cocker's solo band, and they DJ'd frequently together over the last two decades as Dancefloor Meditations. Mackey was also an in-demand producer, working on records by Arcade Fire, M.I.A., Florence The Machine, The Long Blondes, Palma Violets, Spiritualized and more.

Rest in peace, Steve.