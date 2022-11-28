Punch Brothers & Watchhouse playing new David Geffen Hall (save 40% on tix ++ win a pair!)

The super talented Chris Thile, of Nickel Creek, Punch Brothers and Live From Here fame, curates NY Phil's The 65th Street Session this season. You'll "hear musicians in their respective elements, and hear those same musicians combining those elements into something new. That is where the magic of living in a city like New York is centered," Chris says about the schedule. The next event in the series, American Acoustic, happens on December 6 at Wu Tsai Theater in David Geffen Hall, with Thile's Punch Brothers folk band and Americana duo Watchhouse, featuring Sarah Jarosz. Get 40% off tickets with the promo code BKLYNVEGAN40.

The series is part of the inaugural season at Wu Tsai Theater, the main concert hall at the newly renovated and reopened David Geffen Hall. Here's more about it from the NY Phil:

Much more than a concert venue, the new David Geffen Hall is a space to share ideas with a community of music lovers and encounter works of art that sing of the human spirit. Highlights include: The Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall, with all seats closer to the stage than ever before, and vastly improved acoustics to help you get the most out of every performance you attend

The Karen and Richard LeFrak Lobby — expanded to twice the size of the previous one — which will welcome the community to convene, connect, and socialize

The Hauser Digital Wall in the LeFrak Lobby, which will feature digital artworks and allow anyone passing by to experience live concerts, free of charge

New spaces for smaller-scale performances — the Kenneth C. Griffin Sidewalk Studio and the Music Box

The reconfigured Leon and Norma Hess Grand Promenade (on the second floor), with expanded intermission seating, increased food and beverage service, and enhanced access to the Leni and Peter May Terrace

State-of-the-art HVAC, filtration, and air purifying systems

Read and see more HERE and HERE.

