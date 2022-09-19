Punitive Damage announce debut album (listen to “Drawn Lines”)

Punitive Damage, the Vancouver hardcore group led by Regional Justice Center bassist Steph Jerkova, are following up last year's Strike Back 7" with This Is The Blackout, their debut album, which will be out October 14 via Atomic Action Records. They made the album with Taylor Young (Mindforce, Regional Justice Center) and its 13 songs clock in at just 18 minutes.

“A lot of hardcore stuff tends to have some trite bullshit about ‘my brotherhood’ or ‘don’t disrespect me,’ but those things just aren’t super relevant to me,” she explains. “I wanted to try and really zero in on the things that have impacted me and painted my lens, so I wrote a lot about what I saw and felt as the daughter of immigrants, and the resulting isolation, friction, and disapproval that came from being Mexican in a country with little next to no Mexican or Latin American community.”

The first single from This is the Blackout is "Drawn Lines" is the intense "Drawn Lines" which does its damage in just under a minute. Check that out below.

Punitive Damage have a few Canadian dates on the horizon and those are listed below.

punitive damage - this is the blackout loading...

This Is The Blackout:

1. Pure Bloods / This Is The Sixth Sunrise

2. Nothing

3. Drawn Lines

4. Fool

5. Big Man

6. Race To The Grave

7. Resistance Within A Breath

8. Legacy

9. Sangre Y Oro / The Blight of Christ

10. Bottom Feeder

11. ¿Que? ¿Me Tienes Miedo Ahora?

12. Leech III

13. This Is The Blackout

Punitive Damage - 2022 Tour dates

09/24 Vernon, BC @ Record City w/ Bootlicker

10/21 Vancouver, BC @ TBA w/ World of Pleasure

10/22 Calgary, AB @ Meadowlark Hall w/ Mortality Rate

10/23 Edmonton, AB @ The Aviary w/ Mortality Rate