‘Punk & Beyond’ LES exhibit features Lou Reed, Johnny Thunders, Ramones artifacts & more

Punk & Beyond: Legends of the Lower East Side is a new exhibit that will be on display at Mark Miller Gallery (92 Orchard St) from April 22 - July 9. It's presented by MOSCOT, whose flagship LES location is next door to the gallery. The exhibit features instruments and memorabilia from Lou Reed, Johnny Thunders, Norah Jones, Ramones, David Peel, and more for an "immersive experience" designed by Daniel Kershaw, Exhibition Design Manager at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

"Punk & Beyond" is free and open to the public Wednesday to Sunday from 12-8 PM. The exhibition, which is supported by veteran music producers Perry Margouleff and Steve Rosenthal, is also raising funds for the launch and expansion of Music Will’s music programming in the neighborhood’s public schools. Donate here.