Punk in Drublic announces 2022 dates in CA & AZ w/ NOFX, Bouncing Souls, Pennywise and more

Fat Mike of NOFX's touring Punk in Drublic music and craft beer festivals are returning for 2022, and the lineups for the first three events of the year have been announced. They happen this spring, in Tempe, AZ (Saturday, March 19 at Big Surf Waterpark); San Diego, CA (Saturday, March 26 at Petco Park; and Ventura, CA (Sunday, March 27 at Ventura Fairgrounds).

NOFX headline each night, but otherwise the lineups vary by date. March 19 in Tempe has Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, The Bouncing Souls, Lagwagon, Authority Zero, The Last Gang, and The Venomous Pinks; March 26 in San Diego has Pennywise, Face to Face, Lagwagon, Get Dead, The Last Gang, and Urethane; and March 27 in Ventura has Pennywise, Face to Face, Lagwagon, Ill Repute, Dr. Know, and The Last Gang.

"I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for many reasons," Fat Mike says. "I literally spent minutes calling bands and putting this line up together... So if you’re gonna go to one punk show this year... Go to one of these, they’re outdoors!

Each date also includes unlimited craft beer tasting from a selection of vendors until 3 PM. Tickets to all three go on sale Wednesday, January 19 at 10 AM local time.

Punk in Drublic Tempe 2022 loading...

Punk in Drublic San Diego 2022 loading...