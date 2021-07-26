Punk in Drublic Pittsburgh 2021 lineup (NOFX, Less Than Jake, Sick of it All, more)

Fat Mike of NOFX's touring Punk in Drublic music and craft beer fest is returning to Pittsburgh, PA for the first time since 2018. It happens on Saturday, October 2 at Sandcastle Waterpark, and the lineup features NOFX, Pennywise, Less Than Jake, Sick Of It All, Get Dead and Stolen Wheelchairs, plus unlimited beer tastings from 1-3 PM. Tickets are on sale now.

"Hello greater Pittsburgh area and Squirrel Hill!," Fat Mike says. "Fat Mike here to tell you that I’m extremely yet mildly excited to tell you that we are finally coming back to your town! AND... We’re not just gonna thumb wrestle and go to the hospital... We’re also gonna play music!!!! Whoooo!"

"What makes Punk In Drublic so special is the authenticity of it," co-producer / co-creator Cameron Collins adds. "True craft beer comes from local and regional breweries who are running their businesses with the same mentality as punk rock music: independent, often times controversial, and without a care in the world about how it’s 'been done in the past.' Punk rock is the music that much of the craft beer we drink is brewed to...it’s appropriate to have an epic event that celebrates the two! It’s been too long that we’ve been stuck inside; it’s time for people to leave the house and get 'punk in drublic.'"

Punk in Drublic recently held a Denver edition, and it's also coming to Worcester, MA on September 25.

