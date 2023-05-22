Punk in the Park 2023 lineup: Pennywise, Descendents, Circle Jerks, more

Orange County, CA festival Punk in the Park returns November 4 & 5 at Oak Canyon Park with three stages, over 30 bands, and 100 craft beers. The lineup includes Pennywise, Descendents, Circle Jerks, Goldfinger, Suicide Machines, The Lawrence Arms, The Dwarves, Rotting Out, A Wilhelm Scream, The Queers, Deviates, We Are the Union, Good Guys in Black, Rundown Creeps and more TBA.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 24 At 10 AM PT.

