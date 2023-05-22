Punk in the Park 2023 lineup: Pennywise, Descendents, Circle Jerks, more

Circle Jerks @ Irving Plaza, 2022 (photo by P Squared)

Orange County, CA festival Punk in the Park returns November 4 & 5 at Oak Canyon Park with three stages, over 30 bands, and 100 craft beers. The lineup includes Pennywise, Descendents, Circle Jerks, Goldfinger, Suicide Machines, The Lawrence Arms, The Dwarves, Rotting Out, A Wilhelm Scream, The Queers, Deviates, We Are the Union, Good Guys in Black, Rundown Creeps and more TBA.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 24 At 10 AM PT.

Check out the Punk in the Park poster below.

