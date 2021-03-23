Punk in the Park announces fall dates w/ NOFX, Pennywise, more

Orange County, CA's Punk in the Park music and beer festival was originally set to hold its inaugural edition on April 25, 2020 in Oak Canyon Park. Of course, COVID forced the fest to postpone, first to August of 2020, then to April of 2021. Now, like many other festivals, they're looking towards fall, and have announced November 6 and 7, 2021 as their new dates. Saturday will feature Pennywise and The Vandals, Sunday has NOFX and Me First and the Gimme Gimme, and more bands are still to be announced for both days.

A statement from the festival reads:

We wanted to reach out and update you on the situation with Punk in The Park. We all truly hoped to pull this off in April 2021. As of now county and state guidelines will not let us hold Punk in The Park the way we want and need to. The news keeps getting better and better everyday, but April just isn’t feasible with the current state guidelines.

We want to be able to provide all of our friends and family with the full festival experience and not be hampered by severe restrictions and limitations. With that being said Punk in The Park will be held this fall on November 6th and 7th.

Pennywise will headline Saturday Nov. 6th and NOFX will headline Sunday Nov. 7th. We’re working hard to build awesome lineups for each day. We will announce new bands as they confirm with us. Your current tickets are automatically good for the new dates. However if you would like a refund, we will be offering them for the next 30 days through April 22, 2021. For refund info please email info@Ocbrewhaha.com

Thanks for hanging in there with us through these unprecedented times. Thank you for supporting live music!